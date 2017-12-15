Cowboys One Week Away From Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Game

The Wyoming Cowboy Football team continued to practice this week in preparation for their first-ever appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Cowboys will fly to Boise, Idaho, on Monday, Dec. 18 as bowl events begin on Monday for both Wyoming and its opponent, the Central Michigan Chippewas. The 21st Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played on Friday, December 22nd at Albertsons Stadium on the Boise State campus. The game will kick off at 2:00 p.m.

Wyoming earned its way to its second straight bowl appearance by finishing second in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division, posting a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 conference mark. Central Michigan finished second in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference, with an 8-4 overall record and a 6-2 MAC record.

The Wyoming/Central Michigan Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.9 JACK-FM beginning at 1:00 p.m. with the kickoff at 2 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.