Cowboys Open MWC Play With Impressive Win

The Wyoming Cowboys rode the career scoring night of senior Hayden Dalton’s 36 points to score a 82-69 win over San Diego State last night in Laramie. The game was the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Not only did Dalton score a career high 36 points, but he also grabbed 15 rebounds and added five assists as the Pokes (10-4) dominated the second half after trailing 40-37 at the half.

Wyoming sophomore guard Cody Kelly also had a career scoring night with 14 points including four 3-pointers.

The game was very much a back and forth affair until Wyoming went on a 10-0 run to take a 56-50 advantage with 14-minutes to play. After a San Diego State basket, the Pokes went on another 21-6 run to put the game away.

Wyoming will next travel to Nevada on Tuesday, January 3rd. Last night Nevada (12-3) defeated Fresno State (10-4) 80-65 at Fresno State.