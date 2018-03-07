Cowboys Open Play IN MWC Tournament This Evening

The Wyoming Cowboys hit the floor today at the Men’s Mountain West Conference Tournament at the Thomas and Mac Center in Las Vegas. The Pokes will take on San Jose State at 5:00 p.m. Wyoming (19-12) owns two wins over the Spartans (4-25) this year 89-75 at home and a close 90-86 win at San Jose State.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 4:30 p.m. It will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Other games today in the men’s tournament are: Air Force vs. UNLV at noon and Colorado State plays Utah State at 2:30 p.m. Nevada, Boise State and New Mexico received opening round byes.