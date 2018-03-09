Cowboys Ousted From MWC Tournament

Las Vegas, NV – Despite shooting 48 percent from the field on the night, the New Mexico fast paced tempo was too much for the Pokes to overcome in a 85-75 loss in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Championship on Thursday night in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

With the loss, the Pokes finish the season with a 20-13 overall record for back-to-back 20-win campaigns.

“I thought it was a hard-fought game,” UW head coach Allen Edwards. “I thought both teams came out and played with extreme energy. Both teams had some highs and lows throughout the game. At the end of the day one team has to win and one team has to lose. We ended up coming out on the wrong end of it.”

Wyoming was led by in scoring by senior forward Alan Herndon, who added 19 points going 9-of-13 from the field including five dunks. Senior forward Hayden Dalton poured in 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Cody Kelley added 11 points hitting three triples on the night. Junior guard Justin James added nine points and a team-high five assists.

We had our chances to put ourselves in position to win the basketball game,” Edwards said. “We just didn’t overcome that hump, so to speak, and put ourselves in position to close out the game. But, yeah, you have to give them credit for staying the course, with their game plan, as well.”

The Lobos got out to a 10-1 lead on Pokes in the opening 3:30 of the contest. New Mexico went 2-of-3 from behind the arc in the surge, as rebounds off the offensive glass sparked opportunities for New Mexico to gain the early advantage. By the half the Pokes cut the New Mexico lead to just four at 39-35.

The second half got off to a frantic pace with the teams combing for 17 points in the first two minutes with the Lobos maintaining the upper hand. New Mexico pushed the lead to nine points on a Chris McNeal three pointer with 15 minutes left in the game for a 55-46 contest. Wyoming would cut the Lobo lead to just three on a Herndon dunk with just under three minutes left for a 76-73 contest in favor of New Mexico.

UNM’s Joe Furstinger followed the Herndon slam with an and-one play to push the lead back to six points and the Lobos hit free throws from there on their way to a 85-75 win and a spot in the semifinals on Friday.

Seniors Alan Herndon, Louis Adams, Hayden Dalton and Alexander Aka Gorski played their final games in the Brown and Gold. Aka Gorski and Herndon were part of the MW Championship team and teamed up with Dalton and Adams for the College Basketball Invitational Title last season.