Cowboys Ride Momentum Into Ram Masters Invitational

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 15, 2017) – After winning the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational while setting a plethora of UW records last weekend, the University of Wyoming men’s golf team is ready to refocus on the road ahead as it prepares for the Ram Masters Invitational. The Cowboys will play 36 holes on Monday followed by 18 holes on Tuesday as they head to Fort Collins, Colo., to compete in a talented 19-team field at the challenging Fort Collins Country Club.

Led by junior John Murdock, the Cowboys are coming off arguably the greatest performance in the history of Wyoming men’s golf at the season-opening Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational. Murdock’s first collegiate tournament win included rounds of 67, 65 and 70 to set Wyoming’s 54-hole individual score record at 202 (-14). Helped by Drew McCullough’s 66 (-6), Glenn Workman’s 69 (-3) and Quintin Pope’s 70 (-2), the Cowboys’ second-round score of 270 (-18) was a program record and part of a three-day score of 835 (-29) that demolished the previous UW tournament score record.

The team tournament win was the first for the program since 2013, and Murdock’s individual win was the first for a Cowboy golfer since McCullough won the Ram Masters Invitational as a freshman in 2014. McCullough has a brilliant history in Fort Collins, collecting top-20 finishes in each of his first three years playing at the Ram Masters Invitational. At last season’s event, McCullough took seventh place with a score of 209 (-1) and Murdock tied for 34th place at 219 (+9) while playing as an individual as the Cowboys placed ninth in the field of 17 teams with a score of 871 (+31). McCullough tied for 19th place at the event as a sophomore in 2015, helping the Cowboys to a fifth-place finish in the field of 15 teams.

The Cowboys held off runner-up Colorado State by five strokes at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational and will battle their rivals once again Monday and Tuesday on the Rams’ home course. The 19-team field for the Ram Masters Invitational also includes Mountain West foes Air Force and New Mexico as well as regional opponents Denver and Northern Colorado. Wyoming and Sam Houston State are the only two teams in the field to enter the tournament having won their first events of the 2017-18 season.

The Cowboys are grouped with Air Force, Wichita State and Sam Houston State for Monday’s 36 holes, which will commence with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. MT. Teams will be reseeded and assigned tee times for Tuesday’s 18-hole final round based on their play on the first day of action. Fans can follow live results at the link above while additional updates will be available on twitter at @wyo_golf.