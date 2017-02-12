Cowboys Had A Shot At A Road Win, But Come Up Short

The Wyoming Cowboys had a chance, but then let the game slip away over the last seven minutes to end up with an 81-74 loss at Utah State Saturday night. The Pokes trailed 43-42 at the half but held a three point 58-55 lead near the 13 minute mark of the second half. The game seesawed back and forth until Utah States’ Sam Merrill hit a three point shot to put the Aggies up 66-65 and Wyoming never gained the lead from that point on.

Louis Anderson led the Cowboys in scoring with 16 points. Jeremy Lieberman added 11 with Jason McManamen scoring 10.

The loss drops the Pokes to 6-7 in the Mountain West Conference and 16-10 overall. Utah State ups their conference mark to 5-8 and 11-13 on the year. Wyoming will host Colorado State (9-4, 17-9) on Wednesday night in the first Border War of the basketball season. CSU defeated Fresno State at home last night, 78-62.