Cowboys Special Teams Excel Early In Season

The special teams have excelled for the Wyoming Cowboys early this season. Never was that more evident than Tyler Hall’s 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that was key in Wyoming’s 28-21 overtime win over Hawai’i. But kickoff returns is only one of the Cowboy special teams that have been exceptional this season. Hall ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 8 in the nation in kickoff returns, averaging 33.8 yards per return. Cowboy Austin Conway leads the league in punt returns and ranks 12th nationally, averaging 15.9 yards per return. As a team, the Cowboys rank No. 14 nationally in kickoff returns and No. 16 in punt returns.

When Hall returned the kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Hawai’i it marked the first time in 10 seasons that a Cowboy had returned a kickoff for a TD. The last Poke to accomplish that was former Cowboy great Devin Moore, who returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown vs. Colorado State on Nov. 23, 2007.

It has been 30 years since the Wyoming Cowboys had both a punt returner and a kick returner on the same roster who had a punt return for a TD and a kickoff return for a TD. Conway returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown against UNLV on Nov. 12, 2016. The last time two Wyoming teammates had a kickoff and punt return for touchdown between them was In 1987-88, teammates Peter Gunn (kickoff return) and Chuck Kimbrough (punt return) held that distinction.