Cowboys Special Teams Excel Early In Season

September 28, 2017

The special teams have excelled for the Wyoming Cowboys early this season.  Never was that more evident than Tyler Hall’s 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that was key in Wyoming’s 28-21 overtime win over Hawai’i.  But kickoff returns is only one of the Cowboy special teams that have been exceptional this season.  Hall ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 8 in the nation in kickoff returns, averaging 33.8 yards per return.  Cowboy Austin Conway leads the league in punt returns and ranks 12th nationally, averaging 15.9 yards per return.  As a team, the Cowboys rank No. 14 nationally in kickoff returns and No. 16 in punt returns.

When Hall returned the kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Hawai’i it marked the first time in 10 seasons that a Cowboy had returned a kickoff for a TD.  The last Poke to accomplish that was former Cowboy great Devin Moore, who returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown vs. Colorado State on Nov. 23, 2007.

It has been 30 years since the Wyoming Cowboys had both a punt returner and a kick returner on the same roster who had a punt return for a TD and a kickoff return for a TD.  Conway returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown against UNLV on Nov. 12, 2016.  The last time two Wyoming teammates had a kickoff and punt return for touchdown between them was In 1987-88, teammates Peter Gunn (kickoff return) and Chuck Kimbrough (punt return) held that distinction.

