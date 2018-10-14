Cowboys Still Winless In MWC Play After Losing At Fresno State

Fresno. CA – After a defensive battle to open the contest, the Fresno State (5-1, 2-0 MW) offense used an effective attack to defeat the Wyoming Cowboys (2-5, 0-3 MW) 27-3 on Saturday night in Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.

While the Wyoming defense held the Bulldog’s to 13-points below their season average, the Wyoming offense once again struggled, totaling only 221 yards (104 yards rushing/117 yards passing). The Pokes crossed into Fresno State territory twice during the contest, once on their opening scoring drive and in the closing seconds of the contest.

Meanwhile, Fresno State tallied 391 yards of offense, with 287 of those yards coming through the air. The Bulldogs quarterback Marcus McMaryion was a major force in the game throwing for two touchdown and running for the other two Fresno TD’s.

The Bulldogs’ defense pinned the Cowboys deep inside their own territory all night, as Wyoming started five drives inside its own 15-yard line. Fresno State started their drives on their own 37 yard on average for the contest.

The MWC leading rusher, Cowboy senior Nico Evans, rushed for only 58 yards on 18 attempts while redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Vander Waal threw for 117 yards on 12-of-32 passing with one interception.

Wyoming got on the scoreboard first for the second-straight week, as junior kicker Cooper Rothe connected on a 44-yard field goal nearly four minutes into the game. The drive was set up by Vander Waal going 3-of-3 through the air and Evans rushing for 20 yards. Rothe has now hit all nine of his field goal attempts this season.

Fresno State responded with a touchdown with 7:05 left in the opening quarter. Quarterback Marcus McMaryion found Jared Rice for a 35-yard score. The two-play drive was set up on a punt miscue that gave Fresno State the ball in Wyoming territory.

Fresno State extended its first quarter lead to 13-3 on a quarterback sneak by McMaryion on fourth and inches with 52-seconds remaining in the first quarter. That would all the scoring in the first half.

Fresno State would extend their lead to 20-3 in the third quarter when McMaryion threw his second touchdown pass of the contest, three yards to David Tangipa.

The Bulldogs final scored came with 3:11 to go in the third quarter with a McMaryion six-yard run.

Up next for the Cowboys is a Homecoming contest against Utah State. The Aggies (2-0 in MWC, 5-1) defeated UNLV (0-2, 2-4) Saturday, 59-28. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.