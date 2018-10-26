Cowboys Suspend Defensive Tackle Ghaifan Indefinitely

Laramie, YY – Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has announced that junior defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Wyoming football team effective immediately.

Ghaifan was issued a summons for the Class 2 misdemeanor of false imprisonment and the Class 3 misdemeanor of harassment by Fort Collins, Colorado police this morning. Summons issued for Class 2 and Class 3 misdemeanors require that the individual make a future court appearance.

“Youhanna (Ghaifan) was charged with two misdemeanors. We take these allegations seriously,” said Bohl. “I spoke with Youhanna and informed him that he was being suspended indefinitely, and we had a staff member take him back to Laramie.

Bohl said, “The President of the University, the Dean of Students and the Athletics Director have all been notified. I, personally, have very limited information about the details of this incident at this time.

“We are working with the University administration to make sure we follow all policies and procedures as they relate to this issue,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “Coach Bohl informed us immediately after he was made aware of the situation, and I communicated that information to our University administration this morning.”

This season, Ghaifan has recorded 34 tackles and two sacks having appeared in all eight Wyoming games this season.

According to a University of Wyoming press release, there will be no further comment from University of Wyoming Athletics personnel at this time.