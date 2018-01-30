Cowboys Sweep WAC Weekly Honors

DENVER (Jan. 30, 2018) – Cowboy Swimming and Diving’s Liam Holt and Scotia Mullin have been named Western Athletic Conference Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week, respectively, for Jan. 22-28.

Holt, UW’s top performer in both breaststroke events this season, helped the Cowboys to dual victories over two WAC opponents this past weekend. He swept the 100 (56.57) and 200 (2:03.29) breaststroke events, accounting for two of UW’s five individual victories. It was the fourth time Holt has won the 200 breast in duals this season.

Mullin, a sophomore from Glasgow, Scotland, swept the one-meter and three-meter boards in his first dual competition of the 2017-18 season. In the one-meter, he posted a score of 309.65 and in the three-meter tallied a 338.85. Mullin had not competed in the one-meter since last season’s NCAA Zones, and an even longer layoff in the three-meter dated back to the 2017 WAC Championships.

The Cowboys beat UNLV in a thriller on Saturday, 154-146, and also took down Grand Canyon by a score of 193-107. The Pokes are 4-1 in duals this season and 3-0 against WAC opponents. Holt and Mullin accounted for four of UW’s five individual victories.