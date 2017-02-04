Cowboys Travel to Air Force While Cowgirls Host Falcons In MWC Basketball

The Wyoming Cowboys will look to turn things around with a road win today at Air Force. The Pokes have lost four of their last six games including their last two road games.

Wyoming enters today’s game at 4-6 in the Mountain West Conference and 14-9 overall. Air Force is 3-6 in the MWC and 10-12 overall. The Cowboys defeated Air Force earlier this season 84-72 in Laramie. Today’s game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK beginning at 1:30 pm with tip off at 2:00 pm The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will be at home today against Air Force, at team they defeated earlier 66-54. The Cowgirls are coming off a 80-67 home win over San Diego State on Wednesday which stopped their two game losing streak. Wyoming (16-5) is currently in second place in the MWC standing at 8-2. Colorado State lead the conference at 9-1. Air Force is 1-8 and 3-16.