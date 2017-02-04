Latest

Cowboys Travel to Air Force While Cowgirls Host Falcons In MWC Basketball

February 4, 2017

The Wyoming Cowboys will look to turn things around with a road win today at Air Force.  The Pokes have lost four of their last six games including their last two road games.

Wyoming enters today’s game at 4-6 in the Mountain West Conference and 14-9 overall.  Air Force is 3-6 in the MWC and 10-12 overall.  The Cowboys defeated Air Force earlier this season 84-72 in Laramie.   Today’s game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK beginning at 1:30 pm with tip off at 2:00 pm  The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will be at home today against Air Force, at team they defeated earlier 66-54.  The Cowgirls are coming off a 80-67 home win over San Diego State on Wednesday which stopped their two game losing streak.  Wyoming (16-5) is currently in second place in the MWC standing at 8-2.  Colorado State lead the conference at 9-1.  Air Force is 1-8 and 3-16.

