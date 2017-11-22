Latest

Cowboys To Travel To San Jose Saturday

November 22, 2017

 The Wyoming Cowboys will be seeking their eighth win of the season when they travel to San Jose State to face the Spartans this Saturday for the regular-season finale for both teams.  The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m., Mountain Time (2 p.m., Pacific Time) from Citizens Equity First Credit Union Stadium in San Jose. 

The Cowboys (7-4 overall and 5-2 in the Mountain West) are trying to match their win total of last season with a victory.  A year ago, the Cowboys posted an 8-6 overall record and a 6-2 conference mark.  

Wyoming will be facing a San Jose State team (1-11 overall, 0-7 in the Mountain West), who has won each of the last two meetings between the two schools.  The Spartans won by a touchdown over the Cowboys in San Jose in 2013 (51-44) and in Laramie in 2014 (27-20 in 1 overtime).

 The Pokes and Spartans will be playing for the 10th time this week.  Wyoming leads the overall series 6-3 and is 4-1 in games played at San Jose State.

In the history of Cowboy football, 20 teams have won eight games in a season.  The last time Wyoming won eight games in back-to-back seasons was 1997 and ‘98.

Since joining the Mountain West Conference in 1999, the Cowboys posted their best conference record of 6-2 in 2016.  With a win Saturday, the Pokes could match that 6-2 record of a year ago.

