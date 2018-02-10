Cowboys At UNLV Today

Laramie, WY – The Cowboys will take on UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center tonight at 6:00 p.m. in a key contest in the Mountain West Conference race. Both teams defeated preseason MWC favorite Nevada this season and are both jockeying for postseason seeding.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 5:30 p.m. as well as streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Pokes are 16-8 on the season and 7-4 in the MWC, good for third place in the league. Wyoming is coming off a 83-65 home win over Utah State (6-6, 13-12) Wednesday. UNLV heads into Saturday’s game with a 17-7 overall record and a 6-5 mark in the MWC.

The Cowboys are led in scoring by junior guard Justin James at 18.5 points per game for fifth in the MWC and number 86 in the nation. Senior forward Hayden Dalton adds 17.8 points per game for sixth in the MWC. He also leads UW at 8.2 rebounds per game for fifth in the league.

The Runnin’ Rebels are led by freshman forward Brandon McCoy at 17.6 points per game for seventh in the MWC. He leads the MWC and ranks 18th in the nation grabbing 9.9 boards per game.

Wyoming trails in the all-time series 18-37 with the first contest taking place in 1966. Wyoming is 3-26 in Las Vegas against the Runnin’ Rebels with the last win on Feb. 1, 2003 in a 90-80 victory.