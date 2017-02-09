Cowboys Win In 1… 2… 3… Four Overtimes

The Wyoming Cowboys needed four overtimes but finally came away with a 102-100 win over Fresno State last night at the AA. The Cowboys had chances to win the game a the end of regulation with final shots at the end of regulation and at the first and second overtime only to see their attempts rim out. In the end, it was a pair of Jason McManeman free throws with 11 second to good that were the decision markers.

McManeman lead the Pokes in scoring with 30 points. Hayden Dalton added 20 before fouling out in the second overtime.

Wyoming is now 6-6 in the Mountain West Conference and 16-9 overall. Fresno State fall to 6-6 and 14-10. Wyoming travels to Utah State on Saturday.