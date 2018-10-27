Cowboys Win Border War As The Offense Comes Alive In Second Half

Fort Collins, CO – A pair of turnovers recorded by the Cowboy defense that turned into scores, along with a timely interception late to secure the win, lifted the Wyoming Cowboys over Colorado State, 34-21, on Friday night at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Advertisement

The win marked the Cowboys’ third-straight win over the rival Rams in the 110th edition of the Border War and keeps the Bronze Boot in Laramie for another year. The win also pushed Wyoming’s record in the Bronze Boot era of the rivalry to 26-24. Wyoming is now 1-4 in Mountain West play and 3-6 on the year. CSU falls to 2-3 in the MWC and 3-6 overall.

The Cowboys were led by a pair of 100-yard rushers in running back Nico Evans and quarterback Sean Chambers. Evans recorded 176 yards on a career-high 28 carries to lead all players, while in his first career start Chambers added a career-high 101 yards on 22 attempts.

Evans and Chambers each eclipsed the 100-yard mark for their second-straight game. . It is the first time a pair of Cowboy teammates have accomplished this feat in the Mountain West Conference era of Cowboy football.

Chambers was efficient in the passing game as well, making the most of his 10 attempts with seven completions for 116 yards and two touchdowns—the first two touchdown passes of his career.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s 34 points was a season high for the Pokes. The 31 second-half points are the most points scored in any half this season for the Cowboys, topping the 16 points scored in the first half of the Washington State game. The Cowboys’ 407 yards of total offense are the most since the season-opener against New Mexico State (449).

Defensively, Wyoming forced three turnovers with two leading to touchdowns from the offense to help the Brown and Gold pull away during an electric third quarter in which it racked up 21 points—the most it’s scored in a single quarter this season. The Cowboys forced multiple turnovers for the fourth time this season, also recording multiple takeaways against Hawai’i, Wofford and Washington State.

After a scoreless first quarter of play, Wyoming struck first on a 30-yard field goal by junior kicker Cooper Rothe with 11:27 left in the second frame. The Longmont, Colo. moved to a perfect 13-of-13 on the season. The Pokes went 11-plays for 50 yards to set up the kick. Chambers was the catalyst of the drive rushing for 24 of those yards.

Both defenses remained stout the rest of the half with Wyoming holding a 3-0 at the break.

Wyoming took a 10-0 lead on the opening drive of the second half. Chambers found Evans on a 14-yard pass to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Chambers and Evans combined for combined for 33 rushing yards on the drive.

Senior safety Marcus Epps lined up on a safety blitz hitting Ram quarterback Collin Hill forcing a fumble that was recovered by sophomore defensive tackle Ravontae Holt at CSU’s 25 yard line with 7:02 left in the third quarter.The turnover helped set up an 8-yard scramble by Chambers to make it a 17-0 game with 6:09 left in the third frame. re.

Another turnover by the Rams, this time an interception by linebacker Cassh Maluia with an assist on the break up by safety Andrew Wingard set up a 48-yard touchdown rush by Evans to make it a 24-0 game.

The Rams got on the board with 1:23 left in the third period on a 15-yard scamper by Marvin Kinsey, Jr. to make it a 24-7 game.

Wyoming stretched its lead back to 20 to open the fourth, as Rothe put through his second field goal of the night—a 45 yarder to cap off a 9-play, 47-yard drive.

The Rams would respond again in the fourth with a 10-yard touchdown run from running back Marvin Kinsey Jr., to cap off a quick 7-play drive that stretched 74 yards and took 1:34 off the clock.

Wyoming wouldn’t allow the Rams to celebrate for long after the score, however, as Chambers found tight end Tyree Mayfield open down the field for a 43-yard touchdown pass. The play wrapped a five-play, 65-yard drive that stretched the Cowboy lead back to 34-14 with 2:52 to go. The touchdown marked Mayfield’s second touchdown of the season and third of his career.

Colorado State was able to score on the following possession to cut the Cowboy advantage to 34-21 and force a Wyoming punt shortly after; however, an Antonio Hull interception and return to the Ram 40 yard line quelled any hopes for a Colorado State comeback as Wyoming was able to run out the remainder of the 3:18 left on the clock and secure the victory.

The Cowboys return to action next Saturday inside War Memorial Stadium hosting San Jose State for a noon kickoff.