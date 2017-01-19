Cowboys Win First Road Conference Game

The Wyoming Cowboys jumped out to a 19 point first half lead and then held off a second half San Jose State rally to secure a 80-70 road win. It was the first Mountain West Conference road win of the season for the Pokes who raised their conference mark to 3-3 (13-6 overall). San Jose State falls to 2-4 in conference at 9-8 overall.

Wyoming was led in scoring by 6′ 10′ Jordan Naughton with 15 points. Louis Adams added 14 points off the bench with Jason McManamen and Justin James each adding 10 points.

While Wyoming hit on 46% of their field goals for the game, they continue to struggle from behind the three point line hitting only 3-18 (16.7%).

Cowboys will remain on the road for their next game when they travel to New Mexico (4-3, 11-8) on Saturday. The Lobos were idle last night.