Cowboys To Wrestle #3 Oklahoma State In Cheyenne Tuesday Night

Laramie, WY – After a strong showing at the Reno Tournament of Champions, the University of Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team will take on number three rated Oklahoma State on Tuesday evening inside Storey Gym in Cheyenne. The Big 12 matchup will begin at 7 p.m.

The Pokes are coming off a strong showing at the Reno Tournament of Champions this last weekend were they finshed second in the team standings. UW racked up 140 points to finish behind No. 6 North Carolina State (192 points) in the team standings. Of Wyoming’s 19 wrestlers that competed on Sunday, 14 recorded a bonus-point victory in their opening round match.

Senior Bryce Meredith (141 pounds), junior Branson Ashworth (165 pounds) and redshirt freshman Montorie Bridges (133 pounds) led the Pokes with first-place finishes at their respective weights, while seniors Archie Colgan (157 pounds) and Chaz Polson (184 pounds) took third for the Brown and Gold.

In the week of December 11th rankings, Wyoming checked in at number 23 in the InterMat Team Tournament rankings. For the first time this season, UW received a vote in the USA Today/NWCA Division I Coaches Poll. The Brown and Gold jumped to 20th in the FloWrestling team rankings last week and the Pokes are currently 21st and 23rd in the Open Mat and Trackwrestling team rankings, respectively.

Tuesday’s dual in Cheyenne will mark the 23rd meeting between the schools. Oklahoma State holds an impressive 21-0-1 series advantage, with the lone tie coming in 1957. The dual will become the third neutral site contest, and Oklahoma State has won the previous two neutral site duals.

Projected Lineup v. Oklahoma State

125: No. 3 Nick Piccininni v. Trent Olson or Drake Foster

133: No. 3 Kaid Brock v. No. 20 Montorie Bridges

141: No. 1 Dean Heil v. No. 4 Bryce Meredith

149: No. 10 Geo Martinez v. Sam Turner or Ben Hornickle

157: Jonce Blaylock v. No. 17 Archie Colgan

165: No. 6 Chandler Rogers v. No. 15 Branson Ashworth

174: No. 10 Jacobe Smith v. Kyle Pope

184: Keegan Moore v. Chaz Polson

197: No. 4 Preston Weigel v. Cody Vigoren or Cale Davidson

HWT: No. 8 Derek White v. Hunter Mullins or Sam Eagan