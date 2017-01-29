Cowboys To Wrestle Boise State In Afton Monday.

The University of Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling Team will be in Afton, Wyoming on Monday when they take on Boise State. The match takes place at Star Valley High School.

Wyoming and the Boise State have met 27 times with each squad holding 13 wins, in addition to a tie during the 1997-98 season. In what was UW’s last outreach event, the Pokes also defeated Boise State in Rock Springs during the 2014-15 season by a score of 37-3. Just a year ago, the Cowboy wrestlers used a major decision and pin in the first two matches on their way to a 33-6 win over the Broncos in Boise, Idaho.

Boise State is 1-5 overall with a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12. The Broncos will host Stanford on Saturday before making the trip to Star Valley. Boise State was lost four-consecutive duals with the most recent being a 21-17 defeat from CSU Bakersfield.

The match begins at 6 p.m. with Cowboy Joe Club Pre-Match Hospitality in the cafeteria from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. During the pre-match hospitality, Cowboy fans can enjoy sloppy joes, cookies, and beverages while meeting other UW fans before the match.

Tickets can be purchased online or can be purchased at the door of the event.

To RSVP for the pre-match hospitality, email kandkkennington@gmail.com.