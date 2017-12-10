Cowboys Wrestling Opens Conference Season With Road Win

AMES, Iowa – The University of Wyoming wrestling team claimed its first Big 12 dual victory of the 2017-18 season on Saturday evening. UW fell behind twice, but used three bonus-point victories and ultimately won six of the ten matches to push to a 24-14 win over Iowa State.

Here are The individual results from Saturday dual match:

125: Jakob Allison fall Trent Olson (3:48) | UW 0, ISU 6

133: Montorie Bridges dec. Ian Parker, 4-3 | UW 3, ISU 6

141: Bryce Meredith fall Kanen Storr (1:11) | UW 9, ISU 6

149: Jarrett Degen dec. Sam Turner, 7-3 | UW 9, ISU 9

157: Chase Straw dec. Archie Colgan, 4-3 | UW 9, ISU 12

165: Branson Ashworth major Colton DiBlasi, 9-1 | UW 13, ISU 12

174: Kyle Pope tech. fall Hank Swalla, 20-4, 5:11 | UW 18, ISU 12

184: Chaz Polson dec. Dane Pestano, 6-5 | UW 21, ISU 12

197: Cody Vigoren dec. Sm Colbray, TB-1 8-5 | UW 24, ISU 12

285: Marcus Harrington dec. Hunter Mullins, 5-3 | UW 24, ISU 15

UW 24, ISU 14: ISU deducted one team point.

The Cowboys will return to the mat when on Dec. 17, when UW will travel to the Reno Tournament of Champions.