Cowboys Wrestling Opens Conference Season With Road Win

AMES, Iowa – The University of Wyoming wrestling team claimed its first Big 12 dual victory of the 2017-18 season on Saturday evening. UW fell behind twice, but used three bonus-point victories and ultimately won six of the ten matches to push to a 24-14 win over Iowa State.
Here are The individual results from Saturday dual match:
125: Jakob Allison fall Trent Olson (3:48) | UW 0, ISU 6
133: Montorie Bridges dec. Ian Parker, 4-3 | UW 3, ISU 6
141: Bryce Meredith fall Kanen Storr (1:11) | UW 9, ISU 6
149: Jarrett Degen dec. Sam Turner, 7-3 | UW 9, ISU 9
157: Chase Straw dec. Archie Colgan, 4-3 | UW 9, ISU 12
165: Branson Ashworth major Colton DiBlasi, 9-1 | UW 13, ISU 12
174: Kyle Pope tech. fall Hank Swalla, 20-4, 5:11 | UW 18, ISU 12
184: Chaz Polson dec. Dane Pestano, 6-5 | UW 21, ISU 12
197: Cody Vigoren dec. Sm Colbray, TB-1 8-5 | UW 24, ISU 12
285: Marcus Harrington dec. Hunter Mullins, 5-3 | UW 24, ISU 15
UW 24, ISU 14: ISU deducted one team point.
The Cowboys will return to the mat when on Dec. 17, when UW will travel to the Reno Tournament of Champions.
