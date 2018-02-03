Cowgirl Basketball Begins Road Swing against Bulldogs Today

The Wyoming women’s basketball team will begin a first of a two-game road swing today against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game is set for a 3:00 p.m. at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. The Cowgirls will wrap up their road swing Wednesday against Utah State in Logan, Utah.

The Cowgirls enter today’s contest 14-6 overall and tied for first in the MWC with a 7-2 record. The Cowgirls are coming off at 64-53 loss against Colorado State on Wednesday night.

Senior Liv Roberts scored 18 points in Wednesday’s loss. The Missoula, Montana, native reached 1,000 points for her career becoming the 24th player in school history to achieve that mark.

Roberts is averaging a team-high 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest, which ranks 11th and 13th in overall games, respectively in the MWC.

Fresno State enters the contest with a 12-10 overall record and 7-4 in MW action.

This will be the 30th meeting between the two schools. Fresno State leads the series 18-11. The last time the two teams met was March 7, 2017 in the first round of the MW tournament. The Bulldogs came away with a 58-48 victory.