Cowgirl Basketball Drops Tough Game against Fresno State, 52-47

(FRESNO, California) — Despite holding the lead a majority of the game, the Wyoming women’s basketball (17-6 overall, 9-3 MW) dropped a heartbreaker, 52-47, against the Fresno State Bulldogs (14-9, 7-5 MW) on Wednesday night.

“One of things we talked about to the team was defensively they did everything we asked,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “The execution was amazing on the defensive end, you give up 52 points and those are games you need to win”.

Sophomore Clara Tapia finished with a team-high 12 points and seven assists followed by fellow sophomore Marta Gomez with 11 points. Junior Marleah Campbell chipped in seven points off the bench. Wyoming shot 18-49 (.367) from the field and 7-19 (.368) from three. The Cowgirls out rebounded Fresno State, 36-28, and had 23 points off the bench.

Wyoming will return home to close out the week against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday afternoon. The game is set for 2 p.m. MT at the Arena-Auditorium.