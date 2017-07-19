Cowgirl Basketball Earns Spot in WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll

(Via University of Wyoming)

ATLANTA, Ga. (July 19, 2017) – For the fifth time in school history and second time under head coach Joe Legerski, the Wyoming women’s basketball team earned a spot among NCAA Division I institutions, as the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced its 2016-17 Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll on Wednesday. The Cowgirls were ranked 20th with a 3.521 cumulative grade point average. The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III; NAIA and junior/community college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2016-17 season is the 22nd in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

Wyoming had a league-leading 12 members on this year’s Mountain West Conference Women’s Basketball All-Academic Team, which included eight repeat selections. The Cowgirls finished the season 22-10 overall, a program best 13 victories in MW play and reached the second round of the WNIT. Three Cowgirls earned postseason honors including Liv Roberts, Marta Gomez and Taylor Rusk.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Emporia State University, Emerson College, Purdue University Northwest and Des Moines Area Community College were atop their respective divisions in the 2016-17 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls. Green Bay, coached by Kevin Borseth, finished first among NCAA Division I members with a 3.819 cumulative team grade-point average. Emporia State, coached by Jory Collins, led NCAA Division II members with a 3.744 GPA. Emerson, coached by Mark Noll, took top honors in NCAA Division III with a 3.673 GPA. Purdue Northwest, coached by Thomas Megyesi, was No. 1 in the NAIA division with a 3.746 GPA. And Des Moines, coached by Steve Krafcisin, led all junior/community college members with a 3.539 GPA.

“The WBCA family is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life.”

A team’s GPA is calculated by dividing the total number of quality points (A=4, B=3, C=2, D=1, F=0) earned by the total number of academic hours attempted by all team members in the academic terms (semesters or quarters) that the season spans. Weighted grades are converted to a 4.0 scale. The GPAs are rounded to the nearest thousandth of a point. Teams are nominated for the honor by the WBCA-member head coach. A team must have a 3.000 or better GPA to be nominated.

Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to those organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit www.WBCA.org for more details about the Association.