Cowgirl Basketball Faces Idaho In Road Contest

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 7, 2017) – In its only game of the week, the Wyoming women’s basketball will return to the road against the Idaho Vandals. The game is scheduled Saturday at 7 p.m. MT in Moscow, Idaho.

Wyoming currently sits at 5-3 overall after snapping a three-game losing streak with an eight point win, 61-53, over Idaho State on Sunday. Junior Bailee Cotton finished the game with the second double-double of her career with a season-high 17 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. She was 4-6 (.667) from the field and 9-12 (.750) from the free throw line along with three steals and two blocked shots in 36 minutes of action. Junior Marta Gomez recorded a season-high 16 points while shooting 4-4 (1.00) from three, while junior Sladjana Rakovic chipped in seven points. The Cowgirls shot 16-40 (.400) from the field and 24-36 (.667) from the charity stripe.

Senior Liv Roberts is averaging a team-high 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. She is followed by Cotton who is adding 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, while Gomez is chipping in 8.6 points per contest. The Cowgirls are shooting 162-394 (.411) from the field and 111-of-146 (.760) from the free throw line through eight games.

Idaho enters the contest 3-4 on the season. The Vandals are led by junior Mikayla Ferenz who is adding a team high 21.0 points along with 5.6 rebounds. Senior Geraldine McCorkell follows with 16.4 points per contest and a team-high 6.3 rebounds. Idaho returns three starters and six letterwinners to a team that went 19-15 overall and 11-7 in the Big Sky last season.

This will be the 13th meeting between the two schools. It is all tied up at 6-6, but Idaho has won the last three. The last time the two teams met was December 9, 2016 with the Vandals defeating the Cowgirls, 74-71, in Laramie. Idaho is coached by Jon Newlee who is in his tenth season with the program.