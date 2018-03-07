Cowgirl Basketball Faces Nevada in Semifinal of 2018 MW Championships

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (March 7, 2018) – For the first time since the 2014 season, the Wyoming women’s basketball team will play in the semifinals of the 2018 Mountain West Championships. The Cowgirls will take on the seventh seeded Nevada Wolf Pack on Wednesday beginning at 10 p.m. MT in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls are 21-9 overall after a thrilling come from behind win, 69-66, against the New Mexico Lobos on Tuesday night. Sophomore Taylor Rusk recorded a career-high 21 points, which included 15 points in the second half, while bringing down a team-high eight rebounds. Senior Natalie Baker finished the night with 14 points and eight boards followed by junior Marta Gomez with 13 points and six rebounds. Senior Liv Roberts was the fourth Cowgirl in double-figures with 11 points and six boards. Wyoming shot 22-of-53 (.415) from the field and 22-of-27 (.815) from the charity stripe. UW out rebounded the Lobos, 39-35 and had 36 points in the paint.

Roberts is averaging a team-high 13.9 points plus 5.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 11th and 15th in overall games, respectively in the MW. She is followed Rusk who is adding 9.9 points and 2.9 assists, while junior Bailee Cotton is chipping in 8.3 points and a team-high 6.3 boards per game. UW is shooting 643-of-1544 (.416) from the field and 217-575 (.377) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 61.2 -56.3 and out rebounding teams 33.8-32.0.

Nevada comes in to the contest 16-15 overall while finishing 7-11 in MW play. They defeated UNLV by the final of 77-73 in double overtime on Tuesday. Senior Teige Zeller leads the way with 14.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Fellow senior T Moe follows with 11.0 points and 2.9 boards. As a squad, the Wolf Pack are shooting 789-1902 (.415) from the field and out rebounding opponents 39.0-34.6. They return three starters and seven letterwinners to a team that went 11-19 and 5-13 in the league last season.

This will be the 24th meeting ever between the two schools. UW leads the series 17-6. The last time the two teams met was January 24, 2018 with the Cowgirls coming out on top 65-62 in Reno. Nevada is coached by Amanda Levens who is in her first season with the program.