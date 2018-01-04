Cowgirl Basketball Faces Tough Road Test Against Boise State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 4, 2018) – The Wyoming women’s basketball team heads back out on the road for a contest against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday. The game is set for 2:00 p.m. MT at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.

The Cowgirls moved to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in Mountain West play after a 66-60 victory against Nevada on Wednesday night. Senior Liv Roberts finished with a season-high 21 points and ten rebounds for her first double-double of the season and ninth of her career. She was followed by sophomore Taylor Rusk with a career-high 15 points along with three assists and two steals, while junior Clara Tapia chipped in 12 points and a career-high six boards. The other Cowgirl in double-digits was junior Marta Gomez with ten points in 26 minutes off the bench. Wyoming shot 21-of-47 (.447) from the field and 19-of-20 (.950) from the free throw line.

Roberts is averaging a team-high 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. She is followed by Rusk who is adding 9.4 points and 2.9 assists, while Gomez is chipping in 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The Cowgirls are shooting 268-of-674 (.398) from the field, and 162-of-208 (.779) from the free throw line.

The Broncos enter the contest with an 8-6 mark overall and 2-1 in MW action. Sophomore Riley Lupfer leads the way averaging 14.1 points along with 4.1 rebounds. Junior Marta Hermida follows with 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. As a squad, the Broncos are outscoring opponents 70.9-62.7 and outrebounding opponents 42.0-34.0. They return three starters and nine letterwinners to a team that went 25-8 overall, 12-6 in league play while reaching the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This will be the 20th meeting between the two schools. Boise State leads the series 10-9. The last time the two teams met was February 18, 2017, with the Broncos coming out on top 53-43. Boise State is coached by Gordy Presnell who is in his 13th season with the program.