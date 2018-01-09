Cowgirl Basketball To Host New Mexico Wednesday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 8, 2018) – The Wyoming women’s basketball team returns home on Wednesday to host the league-leading New Mexico Lobos. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. MT in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls are now 9-5 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West play after a 66-51 victory over Boise State on Saturday afternoon. Senior Liv Roberts followed up her 20-plus point effort from Wednesday with a season-high 25 points along with six rebounds in 35 minutes of action. She was 9-of-9 (1.00) from the field, 2-of-2 (1.00) from beyond the arc and 5-of-7 (.714) from the charity stripe. Sophomore Taylor Rusk followed with a 12 point, five rebound and five assist effort, while junior Marta Gomez chipped in 11. The Cowgirls shot 23-of-48 (.479) from the field and a season-high 10-of-16 (.625) from beyond the arc. They outrebounded Boise State 32-26, had 10 assists on 17 made baskets and 26 points in the paint.

Roberts is averaging a team-high 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. She is followed by Rusk who is adding 9.6 points and 3.1 assists, while Gomez is chipping in 8.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. The Cowgirls are shooting 291-of-722 (.403) from the field, and 172-of-222 (.775) from the free throw line.

UNM enters the contest with a 15-2 overall mark and a 3-1 mark in the league. Redshirt senior Tesha Buck leads the way with 15.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, while senior Cherise Beynon follows with 15.0 points. Junior Jaisa Nunn is averaging a team-high 10.4 boards along with 15.0 points. As a squad, the Lobos are outscoring opponents 86.4-72.6. They return three starters and five letterwinners to a team that went 15-15 overall and 10-8.

This will be the 74th meeting between the two schools. New Mexico leads the series 39-34. The last time the two teams met was February 25, 2017, with the Cowgirls holding on to a 60-58 victory. The Lobos are coached by Mike Bradbury who is in his second season with the program.