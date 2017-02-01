Cowgirl Basketball to Host San Diego State Tonight

(Laramie, Wyoming) – In its only meeting of the regular season, the Wyoming women’s basketball team will host the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday night. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. MT at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls enter the contest with a 15-5 overall record and 7-2 in league play after a 64-54 loss against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday. The Aztecs come into the game with an 8-11 overall record and 3-5 in league play.

Liv Roberts leads the Cowgirls in scoring and rebounding averaging 15.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. She ranks fourth in the Mountain West in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage, seventh in rebounding. In league games, she is fourth in three-point field goal percentage, scoring and rebounding. Junior Natalie Baker follows with 9.5 points per game and 5.4 rebounds, while Gomez is chipping in 9.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.

San Diego State is led by junior McKynzie Fort who is averaging 16.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. Junior Khalia Lark leads the team in rebounding with 7.7 boards along with 11.5 points. As a squad, the Aztecs are shooting 433-1085 (.399) from the field, averaging 64.4 points and 33.7 rebounds per game.

Tongiht’s game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK beginning at 6:00 with the pre-game and tipoff at 6:30 pm. The game will also be streamed at www.1360KRKK.com.