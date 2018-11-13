Cowgirl Basketball Hosting USSC Tonight

Laramie, WY – The 1-1 Wyoming Cowgirls return home tonight to face 0-2 Colorado-Colorado Springs in the Arena-Auditorium. Game time is 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The Cowgirls and Mountain Lions have only met once in the regular season, a 61-43 home win for the Cowgirls on November 21, 2004.

Senior forward Marta Gomez is leading the way offensively for the Cowgirls, as she is averaging 17.0 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds per contest. Gomez is averaging four made three-point shots per game on 8-of-16 shooting from distance. Freshman Quinn Weidemann made six threes against Saint Mary’s for her first 20-point game of her career.

The Mountain Lions are led offensively by Jae Ferrin, who averages 17.5 points per game and collects 5.5 rebounds per game. Abby Feickert records 9.0 points per contest while chipping in 4.5 rebounds per game.