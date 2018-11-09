Cowgirl Basketball In California Against Saint Mary’s Tonight

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowgirls will travel to Moraga, California for their first road game of the season tonight when they face Saint Mary’s. Game time is 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 7:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The Cowgirls are coming off a season-opening 80-33 win against Chadron State. In that game, 12 different Cowgirls saw time on the floor, and only one, freshman Quinn Weidermann played more than 20 minutes. Freshman Tereza Vitulova led the Cowgirls with 14 points and four rebounds off the bench, while fellow freshman Alba Sanchez Ramos scored 12 points.

Tonight’s game will be the season opener for Saint Mary’s. The Gaels return four starters and 12 letterwinners from last year’s squad that went 20-11 overall and 13-5 in the West Coast Conference. The Gaels are led by a pair of veterans who earned all-WCC honors a year ago in Megan McKay (first-team all-WCC) and Sydney Raggio (second-team all-WCC).

The Cowgirls and Gaels have only met on the hardwood twice in the past, with both teams winning on the road. In 1986, the Cowgirls picked up a 76-47 win in Moraga, California but just three years ago, the Gaels earned a 70-64 win in Laramie.