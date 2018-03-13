Cowgirl Basketball Receives Bid To Play in WNIT

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming women’s basketball team will continue its season after receiving an invitation to the 2018 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) on Monday evening. Wyoming (20-10) will host the New Mexico State Aggies (18-13), on Thursday, March 15, in a WNIT First Round Game. The game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

“I am happy for our players and excited to be in the WNIT field,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “This is a great opportunity for our team and the challenge will be tremendous. To be able to host a game, speaks volumes of our administration and fan base.”

The Cowgirls capped off the year with a 21-10 overall record and a 13-5 mark in the MW to place third in the league. New Mexico State, 18-13 overall, won the WAC Conference regular season with an 11-3 mark.

This year’s WNIT appearance by the Cowgirls will mark the eighth postseason tournament berth in Legerski’s 15 seasons at Wyoming. UW will be playing in the WNIT for the seventh time during Legerski’s tenure. Last season, the Cowgirls defeated Seattle, 68-52, before falling in overtime 68-67 to Washington State. The Cowgirls won the 2007 WNIT title.

Tickets will go on sale at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning. Tickets are priced at $13/adult and $9/youth, with limited courtside seats also available for $25. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office.

Season ticket holders will have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to claim their regular-season seats for this post-season event. Tickets may be purchased by calling or visiting the ticket office. Any unclaimed season ticket holder seats will be released to the public at 9 a.m. the day of the game.