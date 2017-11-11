Cowgirl Basketball Season Starts Today

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming women’s basketball team will open up the regular season against the Adams State Grizzlies this afternoon. The game is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. MT in the Arena-Auditorium. .

In an exhibition game last Friday night, behind a double-double from junior Marta Gomez, the Cowgirls defeated the Chadron State Eagles by 52 points, 77-25.



Junior Marta Gomez finished her night with a team-high 12 points and 10 rebounds. She was 6-of-8 from the field in her 21 minutes of action. Senior Marleah Campbell also chipped in 12 points followed by senior Skyler Snodgrass with nine points and seven rebounds. The Cowgirls finished 31-of-60 (.517) from the field and 10-of-29 (.345) from beyond the arc. Wyoming out rebounded the Eagles 49-34 and had 24 assists on 31 baskets.

Today’s game will be the first action of the season for Adams State. The Grizzlies return two starters and four letter winners to a squad that went 2-22 overall and 1-20 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference a year ago.



The two teams have met ten times during the regular season with Wyoming holding a 10-0 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 22, 2016 with the Cowgirls winning 79-40 in Laramie. The Grizzlies are coached by Larry Joe Hunt who is in his fourth season with the program.