Cowgirl Basketball Set To Begin Mountain West Play On Thursday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 26, 2017) – The Wyoming women’s basketball team will return to the court on Thursday as it opens up Mountain West play against the San Diego State Aztecs. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Wyoming finished the non-conference season at 7-4 overall closing things up with a 63-40 loss against the nationally ranked Duke Blue Devils last Thursday. Junior Marta Gomez led the Cowgirls off the bench with a team-high nine points along with three rebounds in 26 minutes of action. Senior Liv Roberts and sophomore Taylor Rusk followed with seven points each, while Roberts added seven rebounds. Junior Bailee Cotton finished the night with a team-high eight rebounds plus six points and career-high four steals. Wyoming shot a season-low 14-of-49 (.286) from the field and 6-of-11 (.545) from the free throw line, while committing a season-high 22 turnovers.

Roberts is averaging a team-high 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. She is followed by Cotton who is adding 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, while Rusk is chipping in 8.5 points and 3.0 assists per game. The Cowgirls are shooting 226-of-568 (.398) from the field and 133-of-177 (.751) from the free throw line through 11 games.

SDSU is currently 6-5 overall with this being its MW opener as well. Senior McKynzie Fort leads the way averaging 15.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. Freshman Naje Murray follows with 10.2 points per contest. As a squad, the Aztecs are shooting 268-of-683 (.392) from the field and out rebounding opponents 38.1-37.2. They return four starters and nine letterwinners to a team that went 11-19 and 6-12 in the league last season.

This will be the 55th meeting ever between the two schools. The series is tied up at 27. The last time the two teams met was Feb. 1, 2017, with the Cowgirls coming out on top 80-67. San Diego State is coached by Stacie Terry who is in her fifth season.

The game will be aired live on WyoRadio’s 99.7 Jack fm beginning at 7 p.m.