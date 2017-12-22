Cowgirl Basketball Suffers Loss Against 14th Ranked Duke

Durham, N.C. – The Wyoming basketball team (7-4 overall) closed out its non-conference schedule with a double-digit loss, 63-40, against the 14th ranked Duke Blue Devils (10-2 overall) on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Junior Marta Gomez led the Cowgirls off the bench with a team-high nine points along with three rebounds in 26 minutes of action. Senior Liv Roberts and sophomore Taylor Rusk followed with seven points each, while Roberts added seven rebounds.

Head coach Joe Legerski said. “When you talk about playing at Duke, Cameron Indoor Stadium, you could see the nervousness which results in the numbers from the free throw line. To begin the third quarter, we discussed relaxing, being a little more aggressive and getting in to a rhythm, but Duke really stepped up its level of play, came at us and pushed to score. You can see why they are 14th in the country. I told the team I was proud that we kept competing until the end”

It was tough going early for the Cowgirls as they turned the ball over three of the first four possessions, while Duke built a 7-0 lead. The Cowgirls closed out the first half on a 6-2 run to head in to the locker room down six, 25-19.

Duke opened up the third quarter with a 14-3 run to increase the lead to 17, 39-22. The Blue Devils would lead by as much as 27 points int he second half.

Wyoming returns to action next week with the start of the Mountain West season. The team opens up against the San Diego State Aztecs, on Thursday, December 28th in San Diego.