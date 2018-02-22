Cowgirl Basketball Welcomes Fresno State on Saturday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 22, 2018) – The Wyoming women’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game is set for a 2 p.m. MT tip time at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls enter the contest 19-7 overall and continue to sit in first place with a 12-3 conference record after a 63-62 win over New Mexico on Wednesday night. Sophomore Selale Kepenc came off the bench and recorded a career-high 15 points while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 (1.00) from beyond the arc. Senior Natalie Baker recorded 11 points, followed by Gomez with ten. Junior Sladjana Rakovic and sophomore Taylor Rusk each brought down six boards, while junior Clara Tapia dished out seven assists. Wyoming shot 20-of-53 (.377) from the field and 10-of-20 (.500) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls had 28 bench points and out rebounded New Mexico, 37-31.

Senior Liv Roberts is averaging a team-high 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest, which ranks 10th and 14th in overall games, respectively in the MW. She is followed by sophomore Taylor Rusk who is adding 9.1 points and 3.0 assists, while junior Bailee Cotton is chipping in 8.4 points and 5.9 boards per game. UW is shooting 44.5 percent (553-of-1336) from the field and 75.3 (280-of-372) from the free throw line. The Cowgirls are also outscoring their opponents 60.9-55.4 and out rebounding teams 33.7-31.8.

Fresno State enters the contest with a 16-11 overall record and 11-5 in MW action after a 73-58 loss against UNLV on Wednesday night. Junior Candice White leads the way with a team-high 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. Freshmen Maddi Utti is averaging 9.6 points and bringing down 5.8 boards. As a squad, the Bulldogs are shooting 40.1 percent (634-1582) from the field and averaging 65.7 points per contest. They return three starters and eight letterwinners to a team that went 18-15 overall and 8-10 in the league.

This will be the 31st meeting between the two schools. Fresno State leads the series 19-11. The last time the two teams met was February 3, 2018 as the Bulldogs came away with a 60-47 win. Fresno State is coached by Jaime White who is in her fourth season with the program.

In conjunction with the game, the University of Wyoming Athletics Department will be hosting the 14th Annual Walk for Women. Along with the walk, a silent auction will be held with all proceeds from the event directly benefit the Play 4Kay Foundation. The walk will be held in the Arena-Auditorium at 11 a.m., with registration set to begin at 10 a.m. The cost is $25 per person or $15 for UW students and youth (12 and under). Fans are encouraged to sign-up early as the cost will be $35 on the day of the walk. All participants will receive a drawstring bag, water bottle and lunch along with a ticket to the women’s basketball game. Walk for Women t-shirts can also be purchased for an additional $10. Registration can be completed at gowyo.com/walk or the University of Wyoming Athletics Department. Online registration ends on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. For further information, please visit GoWyo.com or contact Lonnie Penner at (307) 766-2464 or lpenner@uwyo.edu.