Cowgirl Basketball Wins Mountain West Opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Dec. 29, 2016) — The Cowgirl basketball team (9-3 overall, 1-0 MW) overcame an early ten point deficit to earn a hard fought victory, 66-54, over the Air Force Falcons (2-9 overall, 0-1 MW) on Thursday night. It was the third straight road win for Wyoming.

Three Cowgirls recorded double-figures led by sophomore Marta Gomez. She finished her night a team-high 17 points off the bench in 26 minutes of action. Junior Liv Roberts added 14 points and seven rebounds followed by senior Hailey Ligocki with ten points and three assists. Junior Natalie Baker recorded a season-high 11 rebounds, sophomore Clara Tapia tied her career-high with seven assists and Taylor Rusk finished with a career-high seven rebounds plus seven points. Wyoming shot 23-of-51 (.451) from the field and 15-of-19 (.789) from the charity stripe. They out rebounded Air Force 41-34, had 32 points off the bench and 22 points in the paint.

Wyoming returns to action on Saturday against the UNLV Lady Rebels. The game is set for 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.