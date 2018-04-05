Cowgirl Diver Contrearas Named Second Team All-American

Colorado Springs, CO. – Wyoming Cowgirl sophomore diver Karla Contreras was named a second team All-American by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America, the CSCAA announced on Wednesday. The top eight individuals at the NCAA Championships in each event earned first-team recognition while individuals and relays finishing nine through 16 are named honorable mention (or second-team) All-American. Teams must be a current CSCAA member to be eligible.

Contreras is one of two Mountain West divers to receive All-American honors. At the 2018 Women’s NCAA Championship, she finished ninth on the platform with a score of 269.99 to earn the honor. It was the first All-American honor of her career and the first since 2016 for a Cowgirl diver.

At the Mountain West Championships this season, Contreras finished second in all three diving events to earn three All-MW accolades and finish tied for sixth in the individual point standings.