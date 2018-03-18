Cowgirl Diver Contreras Places Ninth At 2018 NCAA Championships

Photo: GoWyo.com

Columbus, OH – Wyoming Cowgirl sophomore diver Karla Contreras placed ninth overall on the platform at the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships yesterday afternoon.

In the prelims, Contreras scored a 257.40 to place 10th and advance to the consolation final. It was her first final at the NCAA Championships of her career.

In the consolation final, Contreras claimed the top spot with a total of 269.55 points to place ninth overall. Her mark earned her All-American Honorable Mention, the first All-American accolade of her UW career.

“Karla did a great job this week,” UW head diving coach Kyle Bogner said. “One of the things our team talked about this championship season was having fight. That’s what Karla did. She got a littler better every day, never gave up and ended up with a great finish on platform. I could not be more proud of all that she has accomplished this season.”

It is Contreras’ highest career finish at the NCAA Championships. She is the first diver from Wyoming to earn All-American honors since Kari Campbell in 2016.