Cowgirl Doubles Team Earns Spot in Preseason ITA Rankings

LARAMIE, Wyo. (September 13, 2018) – The doubles team of Elisa Koonik and Tessa Van Der Ploeg earned a spot in the Oracle/ITA 2018 preseason doubles rankings which were announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association this week. The ranking qualifies the pair to compete in the Riviera/ITA Women’s All-American Championships, September 29th through October 7th in Pacific Palisades, California. The duo entered the 2017 season ranked 48th.

Koonik, from Tallinn, Estonia, and van Der Ploeg, from Leeuwarden, the Netherlands, enter the fall season tied for the 60th best doubles team in the country. They placed seventh in the ITA Mountain Regional Rankings in June. The duo finished the year 17-12 overall, 11-5 during the spring and 3-0 in MW action on the way to garnering All-Conference honors for the second time in their careers.

The Cowgirls get the 2018 fall season underway today. They will be at the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains. The tournament will take place in Colorado Springs and is being hosted by the Air Force Academy.

The preseason rankings will be the only set of rankings released during the fall season. The Oracle ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings will return the first week of January 2019.