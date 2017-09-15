Cowgirl Golf Eager To Begin Fall Season

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 15, 2017) — The much anticipated 2017-18 season for Cowgirl golf is set to begin this weekend in Fort Collins, as head coach Josey Stender and the University of Wyoming women’s golf program are set to open the regular season Sept. 17-19 at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic. The three-day event will be played at the par-72, 6,384 yard Ptarmigan Country Club in Fort Collins.

“Coming into this fall and the practices that we have had, this team is pretty close and competitive from top to bottom,” Stender said. “I imagine our lineup may change a lot this year. I’m excited to return a few very experienced players and I’ve already seen improvement from them individually. The next few days will consist of focusing on certain specific aspects that we will see at Ptarmigan. I think this group has a good balance and the ability to go low as far as making birdies and giving themselves opportunities.”

Redshirt freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl is joined by Jordan Remley as this year’s newcomers for the upcoming campaign. Gabrielle Gibson is UW’s lone senior, as juniors Sarah Hankins and Megan Knadler are joined by sophomores Kaylee Knadler and Erin Sargent to complete the Cowgirls roster. All seven Cowgirls will take part in this weekend’s tournament, as UW will feature a lineup of Gibson, Sargent, Skavdahl, Megan Knadler and Hankins. Kaylee Knadler and Remley will play as individuals for the Brown and Gold.

The 2016-17 Cowgirl golf season impressed right out of the gate. The first of five top-five finishes came in late September at the Nebraska Chip N’ Club before a fifth-place finish at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate. The Cowgirls also took fourth-place at the Islander Classic, the BYU Entrada Classic and the Lady Thunderbird Invitational last spring. UW’s five top-five finishes became the second time in Stender’s tenure the Cowgirls had more than two in one year. Gibson concluded her junior campaign with a 75.7 individual season scoring average, which tied for second best in program history. Former Cowgirl Mackenzie Barrie posted a 76.6 stroke average, with Sargent right behind at 76.7. To conclude the season, Wyoming recorded its second-best team score at the Mountain West Championships and placed seventh at the championships, for its best-ever team finish.

“After this program’s best-ever performance at the MW Championships last year, the standard is set and the expectations from those returning is pretty high. I know they’re embracing it and can definitely handle it. This tournament will be a good start for us with a number of Mountain West teams. There will also be other returning teams that are always competitive. I believe we can play well at this course, as we’re all looking forward to getting out there to compete.”

Of the Cowgirls that are returning, four competed CSU Ram Fall Classic a season ago. Gibson and Knadler tied as Wyoming’s top finisher as both recorded a 227 (+11) to tie for 29th. Sargent shot a 229 (+13) as Hankins carded a 232 (+16) in Fort Collins.

Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic

Course: Ptarmigan Country Club, Par 72; 6,384 yd.

Field

Wyoming, Boise State, Colorado State, UC Irvine, Gonzaga, Indiana, Long Beach State, Nevada, New Mexico State, UNC Greensboro, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, San Francisco, and San Jose State.

Format

Tee times begin at 8 a.m. M.T. on Sunday and Monday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday.

Looking Ahead

The Brown and Gold will host the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, Calif., on Sept. 30 – Oct. 1.