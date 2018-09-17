Cowgirl Golf In Fifth after First Round at Ptarmigan Ram Classic

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Wyoming women’s golf team sits in tied in fifth place after 18 holes at the season-opening Ptarmigan Ram Classic, wrapping up the first round with a 13-over 301 on Monday at the par-72 6,466-yard Ptarmigan Country Club.

Four of the five Pokes in the Wyoming lineup sit in the top 30 individually after the first day of play led by Kaylee Knadler, who is tied for ninth. Boise State leads the field at 5-over with a 293 first round, followed by Nevada (+8, 296) in second, San Francisco (+11, 299) in third and fourth-place Nebraska (+12, 300). The Cowgirls are tied in fifth with Portland State to round out the top five on the team scoreboard.

Knadler was the low Cowgirl on the team’s first day in Fort Collins, carding a 1-over 73 to sit five shots back of clubhouse leader Tara Finigan of Boise State. Teeing off on No. 10, the redshirt junior got to the turn at 2-over. Knadler would finish well, dropping three birdies over the final nine to card a 1-under 35 on the front.

Sophomore Caitlyn Skavdahl sank three birdies over the course of her first round to tie for 27th at 4-over. Erin Sargent also is in the clubhouse at 4-over, overcoming a couple of speedbumps on the fourth and 13th holes by recording a team-high four birdies to finish with a 76. Megan Knadler is also tied for 27th with Sargent and Skavdahl after a 76 for her first round.

Cowgirl freshman Samantha Hui carded a 12-over 84 for the first collegiate round of her career, tying for 72nd.

Along with the five players in the lineup, Wyoming has three Cowgirls competing as individuals this week. Senior Sarah Hankings turned in an 8-over 80 for her first round to tie for 55th. Freshman Cristiana Ciasca sits in 67th after an 11-over 83, and freshman Michelle Nguyen scored an 84 to tie with Hui in 72nd.

Paired with Nebraska and Portland State, Wyoming will tee off for the tournament’s second round tomorrow morning at 9:20 a.m. MT.