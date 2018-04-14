Cowgirl Golf Ready For Monday’s Start Of MWC Championship

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming women’s golf team is once again ready to hit the links as the 2018 Mountain West Championship is set to begin Monday morning. For the sixth-straight year the three-day tournament will be held on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

All nine MW teams will take part in the 54-hole championship with 18 holes on the par 72, 6,270 yard course to be played each day. The teams will tee off at 8 a.m. MT every day.

“I’m really excited,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “Our performance at our home tournament, and the head-to-head against the conference teams we have seen have been very competitive this year. We always have one of the strongest conferences in the country. Three or four of our teams, plus a handful of individuals will play in the postseason. It always is a highlight competitively for us, we’re not necessarily targeting certain teams, but we will go in focused on ourselves.”

“It’s a traditional layout,” Stender added. “The rough will be really long and the greens are always fantastic and extremely quick. We have to keep it in play and for the most part, if we adapt to any kind of changes, we’ll be just fine.”

UW will take an experienced group to California for the tournament. Gabrielle Gibson, Erin Sargent, Caitlyn Skavdahl and Megan and Kaylee Knadler will take part in the event. It will be the fourth MW Championship for Gibson, while it’s the third for Megan Knadler and second for both Sargent and Kaylee Knadler. Gibson, Sargent and Megan Knadler each competed in the tournament last year, as Kaylee Knadler took a redshirt season last year, while her first Championship was in 2016.

Heading into the final tournament of 2018, Gibson leads the team with a 74.7 scoring average. She is followed by Sargent at 75.6. Megan Knadler is third on the team with a 77.1 average. As of right now, the Cowgirls all-time record for a single season is 75.6, which was set by Juanita Rico during the 2011-12 season.

Weather Forecast

There will be no lack of sunshine in Rancho Mirage during the Championship. Monday and Tuesday is forecasted to be mid-80s, while Wednesday is expected to have a high of 90 degrees with wind throughout the day.