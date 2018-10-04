Cowgirl Golf Travels To Denver For Ron Moore Intercollegiate

LARAMIE, WY (Oct. 4, 2018) – The Wyoming Women’s Golf team continues its fall season this weekend as it heads to Highlands Ranch, CO to compete at the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate. The three-day tournament begins Friday and will be held at the University of Denver Golf Club at Highlands Ranch.

Aside from Wyoming, the 16 team field features Nevada, Nebraska, Northern Colorado, UC Davis, Denver, Washington State, Ole Miss, UTSA, Minnesota, Colorado State, Cal Poly, Kansas, Tulsa, Idaho and Central Arkansas.

The Cowgirls are coming off a sixth-place finish at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate at the Classic Club. Three Cowgirls finished in the top 25, led by Erin Sargent who tied for ninth. The Cowgirls shot their lowest score of the tournament with a 309 to follow up Saturday’s scores of 316 and 311 in their first two rounds. Wyoming finished at 72-over for the tournament as the course challenged each team in the field.