Cowgirl Golfer Sargent Leads Wyoming Wih Career-Best Finish

George, UT. – Sophomore Erin Sargent produced the best finish of her young career on Tuesday at the BYU at Entrada Classic. Sargent shot a final-round 72 (E) to finish in fourth place with a 215 (-1). It was the second top-five finish of her career and also the best three-round total she’s recorded while wearing the Brown and Gold.

“I’m so happy for Erin (Sargent) and proud of her great play this week,” Cowgirls head coach Josey Stender said. “She has really dedicated herself to her goals and her process. It is great to see it pay off amongst some of the nation’s best. We had a great breakthrough as a team today. They showed tremendous resilience and beat more than half the field today. This really was a team effort to improve. We look forward to continuing this level of play the remainder of the week.”

Consistent play as a team gave UW the sixth-best round to close the tournament. Wyoming shot a 298 (+10) and finished the event with a 917 (+53) for tenth in the 14-team field. Host BYU won the tournament with an 864 (E), outlasting Kent State, which shot an 866 (+2).

The Cowgirls will remain in St. George as they’ll compete in the Lady Thunderbird Invitational beginning on Thursday. The two-day tournament will have 18 holes of play each day.

Wyoming Results:

4th – Erin Sargent: 69 (-3) – 74 (+2) – 72 (E) = 215 (-1)

T43rd – Gabrielle Gibson: 79 (+7) – 77 (+5) – 75 (+3) = 231 (+15)

T55th – Megan Knadler: 79 (+7) – 82 (+10) – 75 (+3) = 236 (+20)

60th – Caitlyn Skavdahl: 81 (+9) – 84 (+12) – 76 (+4) = 241 (+25)

T64th – Sarah Hankins: 83 (+11) – 83 (+11) – 77 (+5) = 243 (+27)

T66 – Kaylee Knadler: 82 (+10) – 78 (+6) – 85 (+13) = 245 (+29)