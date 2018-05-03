Cowgirl Soccer Announces 2018 Schedule

LARAMIE, Wyo. (May 3, 2018) – Head coach Pete Cuadrado and the University of Wyoming women’s soccer program announced its 2018 schedule this morning. The 20-game slate features nine home matches at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex, five of which are against Mountain West foes.

The Cowgirls will play one exhibition match before the official start of the season, traveling to Orlando, Fla., to take on the Central Florida Knights. Wyoming will then open the 2018 season with a road matchup against South Dakota on Aug. 17. The Thursday night contest will be the first meeting with the Coyotes since a 2016 preseason match that the Cowgirls won, 1-0. Utah Valley will then come to Laramie on Aug. 19 for UW’s first home game of the season. The Cowgirls carry the longest non-conference home unbeaten streak among D-I programs into 2018, holding an 11-0-2 record dating back to the 2013 season.

Wyoming then faces off with Northern Iowa on Aug. 24 for the first time in more than 15 years. The Cowgirls won the only previous contest against the Panthers, 3-0, at home in 2002. UW will then take a road trip to Pocatello, Idaho, to clash with familiar foe Idaho State on Aug. 30. Wyoming has competed against the Bengals each of the last five seasons and won the last three meetings by a combined score of 8-0.

Two more regional rivals follow, with a road contest against Northern Colorado on Sept. 4 before a match against Montana at home on Sept. 7. The Cowgirls will conclude their non-conference slate on the road at Southern Utah on Sept. 14.

“Each season we set up a challenging non-conference schedule to best prepare us for our conference opponents,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “This year’s schedule is no different. We look forward to taking on each of these challenges and growing as a program to be at our best. The Mountain West Conference is the best it has ever been and we are excited to compete at the highest level.”

Wyoming will face all 11 other Mountain West teams during the regular season, starting with a challenging four-game road trip to open conference play. The Cowgirls will be back at home to play Colorado College on Oct. 5 and Air Force on Oct. 7. Another road trip will end with a clash with San Jose State on Oct. 14. Wyoming was the only MW team to defeat the Spartans last season.

UW will wrap up the regular season with a three-game homestand beginning on Oct. 19 against Nevada. On Oct. 21, the Cowgirls will welcome UNLV to the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex. The annual Border War will once again conclude the 2018 campaign on Oct. 26.

All regular season games will be played on Fridays and Sundays, except for the non-conference road contests against South Dakota and Idaho State which are scheduled for Thursdays.

The Mountain West Tournament will run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 in San Jose, Calif., hosted by 2017 regular-season champion San Jose State.