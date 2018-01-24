Cowgirl Soccer Announces 2018 Spring Schedule

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 24, 2018) – The University of Wyoming women’s soccer team announced its eight-game spring schedule this afternoon. The Cowgirls will play three matches at home and five on the road. The regionally-friendly schedule once again features road trips to Colorado and Utah.

The Cowgirls begin their spring slate with a Border War showdown at Colorado State on March 24. Wyoming ended its 2017 regular season with a 3-2 win in Fort Collins on Oct. 27. On April 6, UW will return to the pitch to face Colorado School of Mines on the road. Kick-off against the Orediggers is set for 6 p.m. MT.

The following weekend, the Cowgirls will compete in three games over a two-day span. On April 14, the Cowgirls will clash with the Colorado Buffs at 12 p.m. in Boulder, Colo. UW will then head home to face Laramie County Community College and CSU Pueblo on April 15 in the Indoor Practice Facility. The contest against LCCC will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the matchup with the ThunderWolves at 11:30 a.m.

“This spring will be a good time to develop and move forward,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “Each of our scrimmage dates presents a unique quality that will be good for the players to compete in. Our players should be building through training to go out and perform at our best in each of these scrimmage dates.”

UW’s final road trip of the spring will be to Utah for another double-header. The Cowgirls will face both Utah and Mountain West foe Utah State on April 21, with game times still to be determined. Wyoming will conclude its spring schedule at home with its annual Alumni Game at 2 p.m. in the IPF on April 28.

2018 Spring Schedule

March 24 – Fort Collins, Colo.

TBD at Colorado State

April 6 – Golden, Colo.

6 p.m. at Colorado School of Mines

April 14 – Boulder, Colo.

12 p.m. at University of Colorado

April 15 – Laramie, Wyo. (IPF)

9:30 a.m. vs Laramie County Community College

11:30 a.m. vs. CSU Pueblo

April 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah

TBD at University of Utah

TBD vs. Utah State

April 28 – Laramie, Wyo. (IPF)

2 p.m. Alumni Game