Cowgirl Soccer Awared USCA Team Academic Award

Laramie, WY – Wyoming women’s soccer has earned the United Soccer Coaches Association (USCA) Team Academic Award for the 2016-17 academic year.

To qualify for the award, the team must have a composite team GPA of at least 3.0 for all team members who appear on the official roster. The Cowgirls recorded a team GPA of 3.51, improving by more than a tenth of a point from their 2015-16 GPA of 3.40, which was the highest of any Wyoming program.

“We are excited to once again earn this award which recognizes the academic success of our team,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “It exemplifies the character of our student-athletes and their motivation to represent the University of Wyoming in a positive way both on and off the field. This award speaks to the hard work of our student-athletes, and also to our excellent academic support staff.”