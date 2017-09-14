Cowgirl Soccer Blanks Idaho State

Wyoming soccer closed out its 2017 non-conference slate with a 3-0 win over Idaho State on Thursday afternoon at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.

The Cowgirls (4-3-1) are now above .500 for the first time this season after their second shutout of the year and second-consecutive shutout against the Bengals. Wyoming fired off a season-high 10 shots on goal against Idaho State (1-6-0), and the offensive pressure paid off with three goals. The first came in the 38th minute after a scramble in the six yard box left the ball at the feet of junior defender Alyssa Murray. A one-time shot from Murray flew past the arms of ISU goalkeeper Shawna Hennings to put the Cowgirls on the board.

The score remained 1-0 after 45 minutes of action, but it didn’t take long for Wyoming to double its lead in the second frame. In the 50th minute, junior defender Jessie Gentle sent an in-swinging cross to the penalty area, where confusion between Hennings and a Bengal defender let the ball slip between them. Junior forward Jemma House continued her run and ended up with an open-net opportunity that she put away for her second goal of the season.

The second goal did not slow down Wyoming, which continued to attack and seek out another goal. It came in the 73rd minute on a cross from redshirt sophomore midfielder Summer Taube that mirrored Gentle’s earlier in the period. This time, freshman forward Madison Barrick snuck in behind her defender and tapped the ball past ISU goalkeeper Katie Hogarth for the first goal of her Cowgirl career.

“Kudos to the team, I thought we played really well and put together a full 90-minute performance for the second game in a row,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We’re definitely getting more consistent and today we executed our game plan really well. There are always things to improve on but I couldn’t ask for a better result today. To be able to rest some players, and get some young players great experience, before the intensity ramps up next week is huge for us.”

Thursday marked the third time this season that UW tallied three goals. The Cowgirls are outscoring opponents 11-3 at home in 2017. Murray’s goal was the first of the season and fourth of her career. House notched the second of her UW career after scoring at Utah Valley last week. Barrick is the first freshman newcomer to score this season for UW.

Wyoming will now carry the longest non-conference home unbeaten streak in the country among D-I programs into the 2018 season. The Cowgirls are 11-0-2 during the unbeaten run.

The Cowgirls begin Mountain West play with a road trip to Colorado Springs, Colo., next weekend. Wyoming will take on Colorado College at 3 p.m. MT on Friday, before clashing with Air Force on Sunday at 12 p.m. Both games will be available online at GoWyo.com and themw.com.