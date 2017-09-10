Cowgirl Soccer Defeats Northern Colorado

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 10, 2017) – Two goals from senior forward Alisha Bass helped earn Wyoming soccer a 2-1 win in the Front Range Derby over Northern Colorado on Sunday afternoon at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.

Wyoming (3-3-1) jumped out ahead in the early going with Bass’s first goal coming in the ninth minute. Sophomore midfielder Brooklynn Mooney found Bass on the wing with space to maneuver. Bass beat her only defender and placed a shot low and to the far post to put the Cowgirls on the board.

The Cowgirls continued the offensive pressure throughout the first half, which paid off in the 28th minute with Bass’s second goal. This time it was senior defender Tristan Tyrrell who found the foot of Bass inside the 18-yard box. The team captain adjusted to one-time the cross in past UNC goalkeeper Madeline Burdick and double Wyoming’s lead.

Less than 15 minutes into the second half, Northern Colorado (6-2-0) cut the deficit to just a goal by connecting on a set piece. Forward Brooke Braden placed a corner kick perfectly to Maddie Barkow, who clinically placed a header to the back post and out of reach of UW senior goalkeeper Georgia Rowntree.

Wyoming locked down on defense after allowing the goal, maintaining much of the possession over the final half hour of play. The Cowgirls would hold to hand UNC just its second loss of the season.

Wyoming logged a season-high eight shots on goal on Sunday. Bass led all players with a career-high three shots on goal. Tyrrell now has a team-high three assists on the season, while Bass is second on the team in scoring with her third goal of the season. Mooney’s assist was the first of her UW career.

The Cowgirls continue to hold the longest non-conference home unbeaten streak in the country among D-I programs. Wyoming’s last loss at home against a non-conference opponent came on Sept. 22, 2013, to Idaho State in double overtime. The Cowgirls are 10-0-2 during the streak.

UW closes out the non-conference slate this Thursday against Idaho State. It will be the only game of the week for the Cowgirls before opening Mountain West play the following weekend. Thursday’s game will kick off at 4 p.m. MT and will be available at GoWyo.com.