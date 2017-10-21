Cowgirl Soccer Drops Friday Match At San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, CA – Wyoming soccer fell to San Diego State by a score of 2-1 on Friday night at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Wyoming (7-8-2, 3-5-1 MW) secured a 1-0 lead in the opening half on a goal against the run of play in the 37th minute. Redshirt junior forward Brittney Stark netted the first goal of the game, her seventh of the season, on a low shot sent in from outside the 18-yard box. The Aztecs (8-7-2, 5-2-2- MW) outshot the Cowgirls 20-2 in the opening frame but UW escaped with the lead.

San Diego State made its move in the second half, first equalizing in the 57th minute. Aliyah Utush found the game-tying goal after a pass from Mia Root left her with an easy one-on-one opportunity with UW senior goalkeeper Georgia Rowntree. In the 80th minute, the Aztecs grabbed the lead on Utush’s second goal of the night, a low directed shot that mirrored Stark’s in the first half. The Cowgirls were unable to find an equalizer in the final 10 minutes of action, falling to SDSU by a final score of 2-1.

“I’m disappointed in how we finished the game, but now our focus is on Senior Day against New Mexico,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “It’s always tough when you lead in a game and don’t come away with at least a point. We need results in our final two games of the season in order to make the Mountain West Tournament and that’s what we have to focus on now.”

Stark now leads the Cowgirls with seven goals in her first competitive season at UW. Rowntree faced 27 shots, tying the season high, and recorded a season-best nine saves. Junior defender Alyssa Murray made her first start of the season at centerback.

The Wyoming women return home for Senior Day on Friday against New Mexico. Presentations to honor the senior class begin at 12:15 p.m. MT followed by kick off at 12:35 p.m.