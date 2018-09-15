Cowgirl Soccer Earns Win Over Southern Utah

Cedar City, UT – The Wyoming soccer team (5-1-2 overall) closed out the non-conference season with a 2-1 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-7-0) on Friday afternoon. It’s the most non-conference victories since the 2012 season when the program won seven.

Wyoming was the aggressor with four early shots in the first 18 minutes but nothing to show for it. Southern Utah would get on the board first. With 28:49 on the clock, a pass from Brielle Bourgeois to MaKenzie Lawrence would make its way to pass goalie Cristina Salazar to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. The Cowgirls weren’t able to get another shot off after the goal as it would be 1-0 in favor of SUU after the first 45 minutes of action.

The Cowgirls continue to try and push the pace in the early going of the second half. It would finally pay off with 67:00 minutes on the clock. Freshman Sekoya Romero pushed it past goalie Rian Kasner with the assist from Clayton to even up the score. It is the second goal of the season and her career.

In the 84th minute, a free kick from Alyssa Murray was punched around by several Wyoming players in the box and it would eventually find its way to the back of the goal with an own goal off Southern Utah. Ultimately that would end up giving the Cowgirls the 2-1 victory.

“Definitely not our best game, but it was good to find a way to win,” head coach Pete Cuadrado. “Give Southern Utah credit, they battled and are a tough team at home. Our first half e struggled executing the game plan. I thought our second half we did a much better job and the score line reflects that.”

The Cowgirls will open up the 2018 Mountain West season next week on the road. They will open up on Friday, September 21 against the San Diego State Aztecs followed by a match-up with New Mexico, on Sunday, September 23.